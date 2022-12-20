Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) has fined Canadian Pacific Railway $33,727 for a diesel fuel spill last year near St. Paul's Battle Creek.

In July 2021, several hundred gallons of diesel leaked into a stream from a punctured locomotive fuel tank in the company's rail yard in Pig's Eye Regional Park. An MPCA investigation concluded that "Canadian Pacific failed to take reasonable steps at its facility to prevent the diesel fuel spill from entering the stormwater system and affecting the environment," according to a news release from the agency.

MPCA spokesperson Stephen Mikkelson said Tuesday that the surrounding area did not experience lasting impacts from the spill.

"This more falls under the 'potential for harm' category," he said.

According to the MPCA's release, Canadian Pacific did not have a complete spill and prevention response plan, did not have a schedule for preventative maintenance within its required stormwater pollution prevention plan, did not provide and document sufficient employee training and did not submit a complete and accurate industrial stormwater permit application.

The company will be required to correct those failures in addition to the fine.

Canadian Pacific spokesman Andy Cummings said in an email Tuesday that the company "worked collaboratively with MPCA and is pleased that we have reached a resolution that addresses the agency's concerns with this accident."

"We will be completing the corrective actions outlined in the agreement," Cummings wrote.

Tom Dimond, a former St. Paul City Council member who has advocated for environmental issues in the neighborhood, said though he appreciated Canadian Pacific's efforts to quickly clean up the spill, he has concerns that the company did not have safety measures to prevent the diesel from entering Battle Creek in the first place.

"The more they do to prevent the initial problem, the better we'll all be," Dimond said.