TORONTO — Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run home run, Austin Hays had a solo shot and the Baltimore Orioles held on to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 on Tuesday night.

Mountcastle went 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles and scored twice.

Jordan Lyles (4-5) allowed five hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings to win for the first time in four starts as the Orioles snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Blue Jays.

Relievers Félix Bautista, Dillon Tate and Cionel Pérez followed Lyles before Jorge López recorded the final five outs for his ninth save in 11 chances.

Matt Chapman homered and rookie catcher Gabriel Moreno had three hits and drove in the first runs of his career, but Toronto couldn't overcome another rough start by left-hander Yusei Kikuchi, whose winless streak reached five starts.

Mountcastle homered off Kikuchi in the third, his 10th, and Robinson Chirinos hit an RBI double in the fourth.

Chapman returned to the lineup after missing the past three games because of a sore left wrist. He singled and scored on Bo Bichette's RBI groundout in the third, and connected off Lyles in the fourth for his eighth home run.

Chapman nearly hit a game-tying homer off Pérez in the eighth, but Cedric Mullins caught his deep drive on the warning track in center. Moreno followed with an RBI single.

Toronto left the bases loaded in the third when Teoscar Hernández struck out to end the inning.

Kikuchi (2-3) allowed five hits and four runs in four-plus innings, leaving after Hays led off the fifth with his eighth homer this season.

Mountcastle greeted reliever Trevor Richards with a double, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on Tyler Nevin's sacrifice fly.

Mullins chased Richards with an RBI single in the sixth.

Moreno's two-out single off Bautista in the bottom half drove in Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to make it 6-4, and his third hit of the night made it a one-run game in the eighth, but the Blue Jays couldn't get any closer.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: 1B Trey Mancini (right hand) was not available. Mancini was hit on the hand while striking out in the sixth inning Monday. X-rays were negative, but Mancini said his hand was badly swollen and might need several days to recover.

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu needs surgery to repair a ligament in his elbow and will miss the rest of the season. Ryu left a June 1 start against the White Sox after four innings and went on the injured list the next day. ... RHP Julian Merryweather (left abdominal strain) was placed on the 15-day IL and RHP Jeremy Beasley was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo.

HANDY MAN

Orioles SS Jorge Mateo made an outstanding barehanded play on Bichette's slow roller for the first out of the ninth.

WILD THING

López threw wild pitches to the backstop in both the eighth and ninth, forcing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to bend back from a head-high pitch with his second errant offering.

UP NEXT

Orioles LHP Bruce Zimmerman (2-5, 5.52 ERA) faces Blue Jays RHP José Berríos on Wednesday. Berríos is 6-0 with a 2.94 ERA in eight career games against Baltimore.

