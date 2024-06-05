Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TORONTO — Ryan Mountcastle homered twice and drove in five runs, Corbin Burnes allowed one run in seven innings for his third straight win and the Baltimore Orioles routed the Toronto Blue Jays 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Orioles rookie infielder Connor Norby homered for his first major league hit, a two-run blast off Nate Pearson in the eighth inning.

Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman reached base three times each and Rutschman drove in a pair for the Orioles, who won for their 10th win in 12 games.

By guaranteeing a split of this four-game set, Baltimore extended its team-record unbeaten streak in series against AL East opponents to 20.

Burnes (6-2) gave up four hits and matched his longest outing of the season. He walked one and struck out five.

Mountcastle hit a three-run homer in the third, then blasted a 443-foot, two-run shot into the center field party deck in the fifth.

It was Mountcastle's second multi-homer game of the season and the 10th of his career. Four have come against the Blue Jays.

Mountcastle has 68 hits, including 17 of his 88 career home runs, and 50 RBIs against Toronto, more than against any other opponent. His 12 doubles and 37 runs scored against the Blue Jays are also the most against any team.

Eight of Mountcastle's home runs against the Blue Jays have come in Toronto.

The Orioles are 32-11 when they hit at least one home run.

Right-hander Trevor Richards opened with two perfect innings for the Blue Jays, striking out four. Richards started in place of Alek Manoah, who went on the 15-day IL last week.

Left-hander Génesis Cabrera (2-2) followed but hit Colton Cowser in the back to begin the third. Henderson drew a two-out walk and Rutschman chased Cabrera with an RBI single.

Mountcastle greeted right-hander Bowden Francis with his first home run of the night.

Francis gave up three more runs in the fifth. Rutschman singled home Henderson before Mountcastle drilled a 443-foot shot to center.

George Springer hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. started at third base for the second time in three days, with Justin Turner at first and Daniel Vogelbach the designated hitter. Guerrero's start at third base Sunday was his first since the final game of his 2019 rookie season.

ROSTER MOVES

Orioles: Baltimore signed RHP Julio Teheran and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Blue Jays: Francis was activated off the injured list before the game. He'd been sidelined since April 25 because of a sore forearm. … Toronto optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Triple-A Buffalo.

UP NEXT

RHP José Berríos (5-4, 2.78 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. RHP Albert Suárez (2-0, 1.57) will start for the Orioles.

