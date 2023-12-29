Mound City Council has approved a new playground to be dedicated to the memory of Eli Hart, a 6-year-old boy killed by his mother in 2022. Private fundraising covered the cost of playground equipment, and the council voted to spend $120,000 from the city's municipal liquor fund and a special-project reserve fund to prepare the ground for the new playground.

The playground will replace a smaller playground in Surfside Park, on the shore of Lake Minnetonka. Some members of the council worried it would be too large.

"I think it's a beautiful park. I'm totally impressed with the fundraising efforts," said Council Member Kathy McEnaney. "I just think for our main park on the lake it's taking up too much of the green space."

The council voted 3-2 to approve the playground, which is expected to open in the spring.