A motorist driving a stolen vehicle crashed into a tree and died Sunday night in Coon Rapids, police said.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene on the 10400 block of NW. Mississippi Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Anoka Police Department arrived on the scene about 4:40 a.m. after getting a 911 call. They found the vehicle had left the road, struck a tree and burst into flames, said Chief Deputy Bill Jacobson.

Firefighters and first responders found the victim inside the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.

During its investigation, law enforcement learned the vehicle had been stolen in Coon Rapids, Jacobson said.

No other information has been released.