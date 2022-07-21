A driver was killed early Thursday afternoon when his vehicle was struck by an SUV that had crossed a highway median into oncoming traffic in Champlin, authorities said.

He was identified as Adam M. Madsen, 37, of Anoka, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

Jill M. Zetterwall, 58, of Maple Grove was driving north on Hwy. 169 when she clipped a station wagon, crossed the median and collided with Madsen's southbound car.

Madsen's car went off the road and overturned. He died at the scene.

Zetterwall was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with noncritical injuries.

The station wagon's driver, Keenan W. Johnston, c 27, of Anoka, was not hurt.