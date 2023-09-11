Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials have identified the motorist who died in a collision with a pickup in west-central Minnesota.

Dianne M. Tyge, 64, of Perham, Minn., died shortly before 7 p.m. Friday about halfway between Frazee and Perham at the intersection of Hwy. 10 and County Road 60, the State Patrol said.

According to the patrol:

David M. Goble, 67, of Eden Prairie was turning left from westbound Hwy. 10 onto County Road 60 and collided with Tyge, who was heading east on Hwy. 10.

Tyge died at the scene. Goble was taken by emergency responders to Perham Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.