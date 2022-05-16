A 22-year-old man stole a construction company's pickup truck and caused a fatal crash in Brooklyn Park while fleeing police, officials said Monday.

The collision occurred shortly after 7:20 a.m. Sunday at Brooklyn Boulevard and County Road 81, Brooklyn Park police said.

Adam H. Pattishall, 22, of St. Paul, is in jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. Pattishall has a history of auto theft and driving while his license was suspended, according to Minnesota court records.

Osseo Police Chief Shane Michaelson declined Monday to explain his department's interest in Pattishall, however, the head of the construction company said the full-size pickup was stolen earlier that morning from a warehouse in Plymouth.

Cathy Schmidt, president and CEO of Stahl Construction, said two people broke into a warehouse in Plymouth. One of them found the keys to the pickup and drove off while wearing a hard hat and vest, and hauling away other items she declined to specify.

"They got into our warehouse through a vacant [warehouse] tenant space," Schmidt said. "They broke through a wall and disabled our computer system that tracks anybody in the space."

According to Brooklyn Park police:

Osseo police notified Brooklyn Park police that a pickup truck driver had fled from one of their officers "at a high rate of speed" on southbound County Road 81 into Brooklyn Park.

The fleeing motorist soon struck an SUV, whose driver was declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel. A passenger in that vehicle was hospitalized with critical injuries.

A 911 caller alerted police to the fleeing driver's location, and Pattishall was arrested nearby at a Speedway gas station.

The identities of the two people in the SUV have yet to be released.

Schmidt said her company is cooperating with police in their investigation, and "we are expressing our sympathy for the victims."