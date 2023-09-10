Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorist was hit by a train and killed southwest of Duluth over the weekend, officials said.

The collision occurred about 4:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Lammi Road and Hwy. 210 in Sawyer Township, according to the Carlton County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Brock Hascall, of Wright, Minn., was heading south of Lammi about 25 miles from Duluth, where the westbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe train hit the vehicle broadside, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Hascall was alone in his vehicle the Sheriff's Office said.