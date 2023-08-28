A collision between a school bus carrying a high school volleyball team and a car on a southern Minnesota freeway Saturday night left one person dead and several teenagers injured.

The school returning to Waseca High School was headed east on I-90 when it collided with a westbound Ford Mustang about 8:40 p.m. near the interchange with Hwy. 22 in Foster Township in Faribault County, the State Patrol said.

The patrol has not said how the crash occurred, but there is road construction in the area.

The Mustang driver, Mark Alan Tigner, 55, of Brandon, S.D., was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

Seven teenagers on the bus operated by Waseca Public Schools were taken to a hospital in Albert Lea for treatment. The school bus driver and a 24-year-old woman on the bus were not hurt, the patrol said.

"We can confirm that no Waseca students or staff were seriously injured in the incident, and we are following up with students and families to support them through this event," the district said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.