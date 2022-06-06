A motorcyclist has died after suffering severe injuries in a crash over the Memorial Day weekend in Chaska, authorities said.

Kevin D. Ruddy, 56, of Brooklyn Park, died Wednesday at HCMC after crashing his motorcycle about 1:45 p.m. on May 28 on Hwy. 212 near County Road 40, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said.

The State Patrol said Ruddy "lost traction" while heading west and was thrown from his motorcycle. Road conditions were dry at the time of the crash, the patrol added.

Ruddy was not wearing a helmet, according to the patrol.