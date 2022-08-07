A 26-year-old motorcyclist was killed Saturday when a St. Paul man hauling a boat trailer pulled into the path of the motorcyclist in Crow Wing County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Highway 371 near Nashway Road.

A Jeep Commander driven by George Lentsch, 62, was heading eastbound on Nashway Road with a boat trailer when he attempted to cross the highway and pulled into the path of Alex Alden Nelson, of Akeley, the patrol said.

In a separate crash Saturday morning in Crow Wing County, the patrol reports that 17-year-old Sebastien Jakob Blondo, of Kettle River, died when his Jeep struck another vehicle on Hwy. 210 near County Road 32.

The patrol reports that road conditions were wet at the time of the crash around 9:30 a.m. Blondo was eastbound on the highway and hit a westbound Lincoln driven by Curtis Dean Watson, 75, of Aitkin, who was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with life-threatening injuries.