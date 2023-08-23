A teenage motorcyclist died Tuesday night after crashing in a roundabout in Bemidji.
Tristan Secor,19, of Bemidji was riding a Honda CBR600 northbound on Jefferson Avenue SW. when he crashed in the intersection at Division Street W. about 11:20 p.m., said Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow.
The intersection is equipped with a traffic circle.
Secor was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Secor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol said.