A teenage motorcyclist died Tuesday night after crashing in a roundabout in Bemidji.

Tristan Secor,19, of Bemidji was riding a Honda CBR600 northbound on Jefferson Avenue SW. when he crashed in the intersection at Division Street W. about 11:20 p.m., said Minnesota State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Jesse Grabow.

The intersection is equipped with a traffic circle.

Secor was taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Secor was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the patrol said.