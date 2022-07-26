A motorcyclist lost control on a rural road in southern Minnesota, crashed and died, authorities said Tuesday.

The wreck occurred about 6:10 p.m. Monday about 10 miles southwest of Austin in Freeborn County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office identified the motorcyclist as Larry K. Helgeson, 71, of Rose Creek, Minn. Helgeson did not have on a helmet and "sustained major head trauma," a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Helgeson, while heading east on 145th Street about 4 miles east of Myrtle, was "going too fast for the curve" ahead, applied his brakes and flipped his motorcycle while entering the curve, according to the Sheriff's Office.