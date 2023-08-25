Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Sherburne County on the northwestern edge of the Twin Cities, officials said Friday.

The wreck occurred about 6:40 p.m. Thursday north of Elk River on Hwy. 169 in Livonia Township, the State Patrol said.

Timothy F. Pittman, 42, of Princeton, was heading south when he veered into the median and crashed, the patrol said.

His passenger, Jennifer M. Anderson, 39, of Circle Pines, was taken by emergency responders to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and was expected to survive her injures, according to the patrol.

Neither Pittman nor Anderson had helmets on at the time of the crash, the patrol said.