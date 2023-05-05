Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist struck a car at a Coon Rapids intersection and was killed, officials said Friday.

The collision occurred about 7:55 p.m. Thursday at NW. Northdale and Round Lake boulevards, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the Sheriff's Office;

The motorcyclist, a 25-year-old man from Ramsey, went through a red light while heading south on Round Lake Boulevard and hit a Subaru Forester that was westbound on Northdale Boulevard.

Bystanders came to the motorcyclist's aid and administered CPR. Emergency personnel soon arrived took over.

The man was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids and died there.

"The driver of the Subaru is fully cooperating with this investigation," said Sheriff's Lt. Bill Jacobson.