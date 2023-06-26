Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist driving erratically crashed into a vehicle and died in Brooklyn Park, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 7 p.m. Sunday near N. 85th and Queen avenues, police said.

Several witnesses said they saw the motorcyclist speeding and "driving in and out of lanes before crashing," a statement from police read.

Fire and emergency medical personnel treated the motorcyclist at the scene, where he was declared dead, the statement continued. The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.

The vehicle driver was slightly injured, police said.