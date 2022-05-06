A motorcyclist driving in south Minneapolis crashed twice Thursday night with the second wreck leading to his death.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is believed to have hit a transit bus at the intersection of E. 32nd Street and Minnehaha Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. Officers went to the scene and saw the bus with crash damage, but no sign of a motorcycle, said Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten.

Minutes later, officers were called to E. 35th Street and Minnehaha Avenue for another crash involving a motorcycle. Preliminary information indicates the same motorcyclist ran a red light and struck a car, Parten said.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid the scene and took the victim to a hospital where the man in his 50s was pronounced dead, Parten said.

No other injuries were reported, Parten said.