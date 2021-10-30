A 20-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalized with critical injuries late Friday after he crashed into the rear end of a State Patrol vehicle in Brooklyn Center, authorities said.

According to the State Patrol, a state trooper was responding to a call in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 at Hwy. 252 when the accident happened, shortly before 11 p.m.

The road was dry at the time, authorities said, and it was unknown whether the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.