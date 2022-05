A motorcyclist died when he lost control on a wet highway in western Minnesota and crashed into a ditch, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. Thursday roughly 10 miles south of Benson on northbound Hwy. 29 at SE. 60th Street, the State Patrol said.

The rider, Michael A. Fifield, 49, of Benson, was not wearing a helmet, the patrol said.