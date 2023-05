Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist crashed in St. Paul and died Sunday night, officials said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of N. White Bear and Bush avenues, police said.

Emergency responders pronounced the the 21-year-old rider dead at the scene. The motorcyclist's identity has yet to be released.