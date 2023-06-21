Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A motorcyclist collided with a car near St. Cloud and was killed, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday in Waite Park near the intersection of S. 2nd Avenue and S. 2nd Street, police said.

Witnesses told police that a car being driven by 81-year-old Angeline Golembeck, of St. Cloud was turning left out of a parking lot onto northbound 2nd Avenue and collided with the motorcyclist as he headed south.

The motorcyclist, 30-year-old Brett Iees, of Annandale, Minn., was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died, police said. Golembeck was not hurt.