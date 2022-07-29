A 70-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a western Minnesota lake late Friday morning and was pulled out of the water by a witness, but he did not survive, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 10:20 a.m. about 15 miles northeast of Pelican Rapids at Lawrence Lake in Otter Tail County, the Sheriff's Office said.

The motorcyclist was heading east on County Road 4, drifted over the centerline, entered a ditch and continued into the water, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"The reporting party then assisted in immediately removing the motorcyclist from the water before calling 911 [and] provided lifesaving efforts," a statement from the Sheriff's Office read.

The motorcyclist, from Elbow Lake, Minn., was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he died. His identity has not been released.

The Sheriff's Office said it's possible that the man had a medical emergency before leaving the road.