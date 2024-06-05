Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A mother of three was killed Tuesday in a crash with a semitrailer truck in southwestern Minnesota, the State Patrol said.

Morgan Grunewald, 25, of Wheaton, Minn., was driving north on County Road 6 at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday her three daughters, ages 1, 2 and 4, in the car with her. As she crossed the intersection of Highway 68 she collided with the semitrailer heading east, the State Patrol said.

Grunewald's daughters were taken to Redwood Falls Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the patrol said. The semi truck driver, a 63-year-old man from Redwood Falls, was also taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

Everybody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt or properly restrained, the patrol's crash report said.



