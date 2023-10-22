Few Showers PM Sunday

A quick moving clipper system will move through the Midwest on Wednesday with somewhat showery weather. Rainfall amounts will be very minimal with most locations seeing less than 0.10" around the Twin Cities. Folks in northern Minnesota will have a couple of shots of light rain on Wednesday and again Thursday with total amounts approaching 0.20" to 0.30".

Precipitation Outlook

Here's the weather outlook through the end of the week, which shows fairly minimal rainfall amounts close to home. However, there could be some 0.20" to 0.30" tallies across the northern half of the state thanks for a couple of chances of rain on Wednesday & Thursday.

90 Day Precipitation Anomaly

Thanks to some recent heavy rains parts of the state are now in a surplus over the last 90 days. Some of the biggest surpluses are showing up in blue in pockets across parts of central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities and into western Wisconsin. It has been a very soggy last 3 weeks.

Drought Update

Recent heavy rains have helped the drought situation quite a bit in spots across the state. With that being said, we're still in a drought across much of the state with nearly 5% under an extreme drought, which improved since last week. We should see additional improvement after this weeks rain, but we won't see that show up in the drought maps until next week. Stay tuned...

Fall Color Update

Here's a picture from the MN DNR Park Staff at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park. Fall colors look well underway there and are peaking or past peak across much of the northern half of Minnesota.

Fall Color Update

According to the MN DNR, the fall color season is well underway. Parts of northern Minnesota are already at and past peak color. Fall colors will continue to rapidly change, so take a moment and enjoy the season while you can. Note that most leaves will vacate the premises in a few weeks and won't return until sometime in mid/late May...

See more from the MN DNR HERE:

Wisconsin Fall Color Update

Here's a look at the fall color report in Wisconsin. Fall colors are peaking in some areas and peak isn't far away in others.

See more from Travel Wisconsin HERE:

Typical Peak Fall Color

According to the MN DNR, typical peak color arrives across the international border mid to late September with peak color arriving near the Twin Cities late September to mid October. It won't be long now and you'll be able to find your favorite fall color in a backyard near you.

Hurricane Tammy

Tracking Tammy

7 Day Atlantic Outlook

The 7 day outlook for the Atlantic Basin shows Hurricane Tammy in the northeastern Caribbean.

Past Peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th, but did you know that the typical peak is September 10th? This is when the Atlantic Basin has had the most hurricanes and named storms since records began. This is also when weather conditions are at optimal levels for these types of storms.

Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook on Sunday will warm into the 50s and lower 60s across the state, which will be up to +5F to +10 above average for this time of the year. Skies will be a little sunnier than it was yesterday with lighter winds.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Sunday

The weather outlook for the Twin Cities on Sunday, October 22nd will be quiet for much of the day with lighter winds than what we had on Saturday. Highs will warm to near 60F, which will be nearly +5F above average for this time of the year.

Meteograms For Minneapolis

Temperatures in Minneapolis will start in the mid 40s in the morning and will warm into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase later in the afternoon with a chance of a few showers after sunset. Southerly winds will gust close to 15mph in the afternoon.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The 5 day temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running above average through early next week. Note that the warmest day will be on Monday with readings warming into the mid 60s, which will be nearly +10F above average for this time of the year.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis keeps weather conditions rather quiet through Monday with warmer than average temperatures. Weather conditions look to become quite a bit more unsettled as we slide into the 2nd half of the week with several rain chances and falling temperatures. Temps falling late week into the upper 40s, which will feel more like November. Some of the extended weather models are also suggesting snow potential for parts of the state.

Feeling Like Fall

According to NOAA's National Blend of Models, temps will warm into the 60s through the early part of next week, which will be above average for this time of the year. Weather conditions turn more unsettled during the 2nd half of the week with falling temps. It appears that temps will get quite a bit colder as we head into the end of October and early November with readings well below average. We may even see our first freeze in the Twin Cities Metro later this month.

Weather Outlook

Weather conditions in the Central US will turn a more unsettled as we head through the last full week of October. There appears to be several chances of precipitation and some of the long range models are even hinting at snow close to home. We're still several days away from anything concrete, but it's something to watch closely.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows cooler than average temperatures across the Central and Eastern US, while warmer than average temperatures return to the Western US.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

The 8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook shows drier weather settling in across the Southwestern US and also across the Midwest. Meanwhile, it'll be more active in the Northwest and parts of the Southern US.

The Advantages Of "Airplane Mode"

By Paul Douglas

Yesterday we joined our kids and grandson at Ferguson's Minnesota Harvest in Jordan for cider, donuts and toddler-friendly rides. We didn't want to hear any football scores, so we all put our phones on "Airplane Mode". No calls, notifications, texts or slow drip-drip of dread. But the camera worked just fine. I highly recommend it.

We all have our coping skills and the first (real) arctic front of the season always presents a messaging challenge. We know it's coming. Summer is breaking up with us. Old Man Winter awaits with cold, open arms.

The first widespread frost/freeze/flakes of the season are 7-9 days away. No monster snowstorms in sight, but by Halloween highs will be in the 30s with lows in the 20s, and a definite whiff of windchill in the air. Wet snow is possible next weekend over far northern Minnesota, with metro flakes by late October.

Enjoy this week with highs near 60F into Thursday and some rain in the forecast. We are statistically overdue for a real shot of numbing air. It's time.

Extended Forecast

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, less wind. Winds: S 8-13. High: 60.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Slight chance of rain. Winds: SSE 10. Low: 49.

MONDAY: Morning shower, some PM sun. Winds: SE 10-20. High: 63.

TUESDAY: Few showers, possible thunder. Winds: W 8-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 66.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 50. High 59.

THURSDAY: More showers and T-storms. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 49. High 60.

FRIDAY: Damp start, turning windy and cooler. Winds: NW 15-30. Wake-up: 42. High 47.

SATURDAY: Windy with a cold rain. Winds: NE 15-25. Wake-up: 43. High 48.

This Day in Weather History

October 22nd

1938: Sleet and wind cause damage along the Minnesota/Wisconsin border.

1913: Long Prairie receives a record low of 8 degrees F.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

October 22nd

Average High: 59F (Record: 81F set in 19992)

Average Low: 38F (Record: 20F set in 1972)

Record Rainfall: 0.69" set in 1957

Record Snowfall: 1.0" set in 1925

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

October 22nd

Sunrise: 7:37am

Sunset: 6:17pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 39 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: 2 Minutes & 57 Seconds

Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 Hour & 8 Minutes

Moon Phase for October 22nd at Midnight

1.1 Days After First Quarter Moon

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps on Sunday

Temps on Sunday will still be quite warm across the Central US with temps warming into the 70s and 80s, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average for this time of the year. Meanwhile, a few showers and cool air will linger across the Northeastern US

National Weather Outlook For Sunday

The National Weather Outlook on Sunday shows areas of rain/snow across the Northwestern US. Much of the Central US will be dry and quiet with lingering rain and breezy winds in place across the Northeast.

National Weather Outlook

The National Weather outlook through Monday shows lingering showers and breezy winds across the Northeastern US. Meanwhile a storm system is developing in the Pacific Northwest, which will bring areas of rain to the Midwest later in the week.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

The extended precipitation outlook through next week shows areas of heavy rainfall across parts of the Central US and especially across the Central & Southern Plains. There will also be areas of heavy precipitation across the Northwest, some of which will be in the form of snow.

Extended Snowfall Outlook

According to the ECMWF weather model, it looks like parts of the Northwestern US could be dealing with some fairly decent snow tallies through next week. Parts of Minnesota could even see some snow! Stay tuned...

Climate Stories

"Chum Salmon Are Spawning in the Arctic. It's an Ominous Sign"

"SALMON ARE LEGENDARY for their commitment to procreation. You know the drill: They wander the ocean before returning to rivers where they hatched, fire themselves upstream to spawn, and then drop dead. It's not such a rigid life cycle, though. In fact, it's a system that's allowed a species like the chum salmon to find new habitats: Some individuals actually seek out different rivers and spawn there. Now, scientists say, chum salmon are spawning in the Arctic, a sign of rapid climate change. As the Arctic warms up to four times faster than the rest of the planet, species are migrating to higher latitudes, both because the Arctic is becoming more hospitable to them, and because their native habitat is becoming less so. The region is greening, for instance, as shrubs and tree species get a foothold in the new climate. Native fishing communities along the North Slope of Alaska have reported catching chum salmon here and there over the last few decades, but they are now finding more. Last month, scientists confirmed finding around 100 chum salmon in the Anaktuvuk and Itkillik rivers."

See more from Wired HERE:

"Hurricanes Are Now Twice as Likely to Zip From Minor to Whopper Than Decades Ago, Study Says"

"A study says Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to rapidly intensify from wimpy minor hurricanes to powerful and catastrophic in just 24 hours. With warmer oceans serving as fuel, Atlantic hurricanes are now more than twice as likely as before to rapidly intensify from wimpy minor hurricanes to powerful and catastrophic, a study said Thursday. Last month Hurricane Lee went from barely a hurricane at 80 mph (129 kph) to the most powerful Category 5 hurricane with 155 mph (249 kph) winds in 24 hours. In 2017, before it devastated Puerto Rico, Hurricane Maria went from a Category 1 storm with 90 mph (145 kph) to a top-of-the-chart whopper with 160 mph (257 kph) winds in just 15 hours."

See more from US News HERE:

"Study documents new extremes in stratospheric water vapor"

A University of Oklahoma-led article published in Geophysical Research Letters highlights newly measured extremes recorded during the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Dynamics and Chemistry of the Summer Stratosphere field project. "Extreme Altitudes of Stratospheric Hydration by Midlatitude Convection Observed During the DCOTSS Field Campaign," led by OU School of Meteorology Interim Director and Associate Professor Cameron Homeyer, summarizes the extremes in measured stratospheric depth of hydration by convection recorded during the DCOTSS project as a whole, and then highlights a specific storm, a supercell that erupted on June 23, 2022. The storm in question lasted approximately five hours, produced six tornadoes, and instigated hail and wind reports.

See more from Phys.org HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX