The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been asked to investigate a use of force incident in Morrison County after a suspected DUI traffic stop resulted in serious injury Saturday night, according to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:30 p.m., a driver was pulled over for speeding and on suspicion of DUI on Highway 25, south of Pierz, in Morrison County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

After undergoing field sobriety tests, the deputy told the male suspect he was under arrest on suspicion of DUI. A struggle began, and the suspect was seriously injured with a knife. The suspect was airlifted to a hospital.

As is often the case in such incidents, the Morrison County Sheriff's Office has asked the BCA to investigate the use of force. Video of the incident has been turned over to the agency, the news release said.