Gia Vang, co-anchor of "KARE 11 News Sunrise," is leaving the station.

She made the announcement at the end of Friday's broadcast. In a separate interview, Vang said she wasn't quite ready to reveal her next move and promised more details on June 17, her last day on at the station.

"I've been extremely lucky to do something I love," she said on the air.

Vang made an impression during her three years in the local market, often with stories that spotlighted her Hmong-American background. She is one of 10 children born to parents who met in a refugee camp in Thailand.

She made national news in January by helping launch a "Very Asian" campaign to fight racism and raise awareness.

Vang is the first Hmong-American anchor in the Twin Cities. She previously worked in Eugene, Ore., Phoenix, Kansas City and Fresno, Calif.