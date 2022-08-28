Strong Storms Possible Saturday Night

Forecast loop from 7 PM Saturday to 7 AM Sunday

If you're reading this Saturday evening, note that we will be watching the threat of showers and thunderstorms through Saturday night across portions of eastern and southern Minnesota. A few of these could be on the strong side and also contain heavier rainfall.

Due to the severe weather threat Saturday evening/night, a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across southern Minnesota - including portions of the Twin Cities metro. Hail and wind are the greatest threats. A tornado or two can't be ruled out, mainly across parts of central Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Another Round Of Strong Storms Possible Sunday

Forecast loop from 4 PM Sunday to 1 AM Monday

While some non-severe showers and storms will continue across parts of southeastern Minnesota Sunday morning, another round of strong storms will be possible as a cold front moves across the state during the afternoon and evening hours.

Due to that line of storms expected to move across the state on Sunday, a good part of the state is under some sort of a severe weather threat, including a large Slight Risk stretching from the Canadian border south to almost Iowa. Wind and hail will be the greatest threats.

Besides those morning storms mainly across southeastern Minnesota, then the line of storms moving through late-day, a mix of sun and clouds to partly sunny skies can be expected to end the weekend. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s as we head through the afternoon hours across the state.

As we take a closer look at the Twin Cities, we'll watch some of those morning showers and thunderstorms during the morning hours, moving out toward the midday hours. Drier weather is expected during the afternoon for a trip out to the State Fair before more storms move in during the late evening hours. Temperatures start off in the upper 60s, climbing to the mid-80s for highs.

_______________________________________________

Quiet Weather For The Work Week

Once we get past our storm chances this weekend, it looks pretty nice as we head through much of next week. A secondary cold front moves through Monday dry (unless you're in northern Minnesota where a few storms are possible), ushering in 70s from Tuesday through Friday with lots of sunshine and lower humidity values. Looking out toward Labor Day weekend, temperatures look to trend into at least the 80s.

_______________________________________________

Sunday Puddles Followed By A Sunny Week

By Paul Douglas

Add Banff, Alberta to your travel bucket list. Topaz-blue lakes surrounded by towering peaks. It was the first real "vacation" in 2 1/2 years, and of course I managed to catch Covid. One rough sleepless night, loss of taste and smell, but symptoms faded quickly - probably due to 2 vaccines and 2 boosters. Thank you science.

With the metro mired in moderate to severe drought I will not gripe about Sunday showers and T-storms. Skies may brighten a bit this afternoon, and a cool frontal passage flushes drier, sunnier, more comfortable air into Minnesota this week with little opportunity for rain after today.

Speaking of rain, 5 separate 1,000-year rain events have struck the US in the last 5 weeks, including Dallas and St. Louis. This, as residents of China and Europe endure relentless heat and drought.

One bright spot: the quietest Atlantic hurricane season since 1982. Odds are that won't last.

What would the Minnesota State Fair be without a stretch of sweaty 90s? Odds favor a Labor Day Weekend heat spike.

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Showers and T-storms. Wake up 68. High 82. Chance of precipitation 100%. Wind S 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, breezy and less humid. Wake up 65. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Wake up 63. High 81. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Blue sky, warming up. Wake up 65. High 85. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny, getting sticky out there. Wake up 68. High 87. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Dog Days of Summer return. Wake up 71. High 89. Chance of precipitation 0%. Wind SW 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sweat-on-a-Stick. Hot sunshine. Wake up 71. High 90. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind S 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

Minneapolis Weather Almanac And Sun Data

August 28th

*Length Of Day: 13 hours, 26 minutes, and 39 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: 2 minutes and 58 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 13 Hours Of Daylight?: September 6 (12 hours, 59 minutes, 29 seconds)

*When Does The Sun Start Rising At/After 7 AM?: September 22nd (7:00 AM)

*When Does The Sun Start Setting At/Before 7 PM?: September 27th (7:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

August 28th

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

The main focus for showers and storms on Sunday will be in portions of the central United States as an area of low pressure and a couple of frontal boundaries move through the region. Some storms will continue to be possible in the Southeast, but the monsoon has waned a bit in the Southwest.

Two areas of heavier rain are expected through Monday across the lower 48. One of those is in the upper Midwest, where rainfall amounts of over 3" are possible. Some rainfall tallies of at least 1-3" will also be possible across Florida.

_______________________________________________

Artemis 1 will carry a space weather cubesat to study solar wind

More from Space.com: "NASA's upcoming Artemis 1 mission may be focused on the moon, but at least one of its payloads will turn its focus instead to the sun. Hitching a ride on NASA's Artemis 1 is a CubeSat weather station destined to orbit the sun in interplanetary space. The CubeSat to study Solar Particles (CuSP) is a six-unit (6U) cubesat designed by the Southwest Research Institute (SWRI) in San Antonio that will study the onslaught of solar radiation headed for Earth, otherwise known as solar wind."

Russia burns off gas as Europe's energy bills rocket

More from the BBC: "As Europe's energy costs skyrocket, Russia is burning off large amounts of natural gas, according to analysis shared with BBC News. They say the plant, near the border with Finland, is burning an estimated $10m (£8.4m) worth of gas every day. Experts say the gas would previously have been exported to Germany. Germany's ambassador to the UK told BBC News that Russia was burning the gas because "they couldn't sell it elsewhere". Scientists are concerned about the large volumes of carbon dioxide and soot it is creating, which could exacerbate the melting of Arctic ice."

To adapt to climate change, New York town considers a retreat from the beach

More from Marketplace: "Like cities and towns all along the East and Gulf coasts, East Hampton is grappling with the growing threats posed by climate change — sea-level rise, the prospect of more intense storms, rising groundwater — and trying to figure out how to adapt. One of the recommendations in its Coastal Assessment and Resiliency Plan, which the town board is on the verge of adopting, is "managed retreat" — voluntarily relocating homes and businesses in certain low-lying, vulnerable areas to higher ground. That includes parts of downtown Montauk. None of the details have been fleshed out yet, but the idea is that downtown Montauk, where most of the hotels and businesses are located, "would get pared down significantly," said Alison Branco, the climate adaptation director for the Nature Conservancy in New York, who has been advising the town on its plans."

_______________________________________________

Thanks for checking in and have a great day! Don't forget to follow me on Twitter (@dkayserwx) and like me on Facebook (Meteorologist D.J. Kayser).

- D.J. Kayser