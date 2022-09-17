BALTIMORE — Jabriel Johnson and Alfonzo Graham ran for key third-quarter touchdowns, the Morgan State defense kept Sacred Heart out of the end zone until the fourth quarter, and the Bears defeated the Pioneers 24-9 on Saturday.

It was Damon Wilson's first victory as head coach of Morgan State (1-2).

The Morgan State defense set an early tone when Carl Decius intercepted Sacred Heart's Marquez McCray on the first play of the game. The Bears converted it into three points and never trailed.

Morgan State led 10-2 at halftime before Johnson ran 12 yards for one touchdown and Graham four yards for another to give Morgan State a 24-2 lead through three quarters.

Sacred Heart picked up two points in the second quarter when Tyreke Brown blocked a punt and Morgan State recovered in the end zone to keep the play to a safety. Sacred Heart's lone touchdown came on a 31-yard pass from McCray to Troy Holland early in the fourth quarter.

The Bears outgaining the Pioneers 279-235.

Graham had 74 yards rushing and Johnson finished with 40 yards on the ground for Morgan State.

McCray was 22 of 37 passing for 175 yards with the touchdown and two interceptions for Sacred Heart (1-2).

