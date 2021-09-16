More than 400 coronavirus infections were reported in the week ending Sept. 4 among pre-K-12 students and workers who were likely infectious while inside school buildings, the Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday.

The weekly total of 410 more than doubles the count of 152 from the previous week. While the increase is not surprising, given that it coincided with the return to class for most K-12 students, state health officials said they are concerned about the potential for school buildings and unvaccinated students to heighten spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Coronavirus transmission rates already were higher before the start of this school year compared with last year, so there is a risk for viral spread to occur in schools and then exacerbate problems in surrounding communities, State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. "Transmissions from those cases to families and community settings, we would expect that would start emerging pretty soon, in the next couple of weeks."

The pandemic has caused 678,978 coronavirus infections and 7,970 COVID-19 deaths, including 2,484 infections and 14 deaths that were reported on Thursday. While 87% of Minnesota's COVID-19 deaths have involved seniors, the newly reported deaths included a person 25 to 29 from Dakota County. That is the 19th COVID-19 death reported in Minnesota among people younger than 30.

Another 276 school-related cases also were reported in the week ending Sept. 11, but that is a preliminary total and will increase when the state releases updated pre-K-12 figures next week. Dr. Ruth Lynfield, state epidemiologist, said reports of infections in pre-K-12 schools and youth programs "really shot up this week." These cases involve people who could have been infected in schools or other locations, but were in their school buildings during their infectious periods.

While more than 3.5 million people in Minnesota have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children 11 and younger remain ineligible. The first-dose vaccination rate in Minnesota is 73.8% among all people who are eligible, but only 62.8% of the entire population.

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday unveiled an on-site $100 incentive program for vaccine recipients at select clinics and health centers in communities hit hardest by the pandemic. The incentives will total $100 in value but could range from Visa and Target gifts cards to grocery store vouchers.

"Every shot in the arm is a critical step in stopping the spread of this virus," Walz said in a statement announcing the program, "and local organizations around Minnesota know how to best encourage the communities they serve to get their vaccine."

The new option follows a $100 incentive program last month that enticed 80,000 new vaccine recipients. More than 3,000 visitors to a vaccine site at the Minnesota State Fair also received $100 gift cards.

The state has identified 153 people whose coronavirus infections likely occurred at the State Fair. While that is a fraction of the more than 1.3 million visitors, Malcolm said the confirmed infections are likely an undercount of the amount of viral spread at the 12-day event.

The fast-spreading delta variant fueled an increase in COVID-19 activity in Minnesota, after declines in May and June prompted Walz to withdraw a state indoor mask mandate and social distancing and other requirements for businesses and social gatherings.

The pandemic wave is less severe than in other states — with Minnesota having the 14th lowest rate of new infections and fourth lowest rate of COVID-19 deaths among states, according to a state COVID-19 profile report released Tuesday. Even so, the CDC reported that 86 of 87 Minnesota counties have high coronavirus transmission rates right now, triggering indoor mask-wearing recommendations to reduce viral spread.

State health officials remain concerned about a further increase in COVID-19 activity and its impact on hospitals. A total of 719 people with COVID-19 were receiving inpatient treatment in Minnesota hospitals on Wednesday, and 209 were placed in intensive care. Hospital leaders report that the majority of patients admitted for COVID-19 are unvaccinated, especially those placed in ICUs.

"We are seeing some breakthrough cases," said Dr. Carolyn Ogland, chief medical officer for North Memorial Health, "but they're not in the ICU and they're not as sick, and that's consistent with what's been happening across the country."

