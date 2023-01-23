Star Tribune columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look back at a busy weekend.
The Twins got things started Friday with a blockbuster Luis Arraez trade, which Reusse doesn't like from a pure at-bat standpoint.
The NFL gave us plenty to think about on Saturday and Sunday, while Reusse had a larger complaint about college basketball.
