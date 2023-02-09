Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Minnesota Timberwolves (30-28, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (33-21, second in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against Minnesota. He's ninth in the league averaging 27.4 points per game.

The Grizzlies are 15-16 in Western Conference games. Memphis has a 3-6 record in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are 21-18 in conference games. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference scoring 53.9 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Edwards averaging 10.2.

The two teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Timberwolves defeated the Grizzlies 111-100 in their last meeting on Jan. 28. Edwards led the Timberwolves with 25 points, and Morant led the Grizzlies with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morant is averaging 27.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 21.6 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 17.9 points and 6.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 26.2 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 2-8, averaging 109.5 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 118.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Nickeil Alexander-Walker: out (personal reasons), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (rest), Kyle Anderson: out (back), Rudy Gobert: day to day (groin), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Mike Conley: out (personal reasons).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.