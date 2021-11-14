RICHMOND, Va. — Alex Morales had 20 points and 11 rebounds as Wagner beat VCU 58-44 on Saturday night.

Elijah Ford had 14 points for Wagner (2-0).

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for the Rams (1-1). Hason Ward added three blocks.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com