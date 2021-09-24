A felon has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a gun that he left with four unsupervised children in his Moorhead home, where one of the children accidentally shot and killed the man's 6-year-old cousin.

Phillip N. Jones, Jr., 34, entered his plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Paul in connection with the death of Marcellus Dixon, who was shot and killed on March 21 at an apartment in the 400 block of Sunrise Circle.

According to the filing of the plea deal, federal sentencing guidelines call for Jones to receive a prison term ranging from 2½ years to slight more than three years.

However, according to the plea deal, prosecutors said that "due to the aggravating circumstances of this offense, including the death of a child," the government seek a term of up to 4¾ years.

Jones remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing, which has yet to be scheduled.

According to the criminal complaint:

Marcellus was among other children playing in the kitchen. The loaded handgun had been retrieved from inside a box of snack chips atop a kitchen cabinet. One of the children fired a shot that ricocheted off the stove and hit the 6-year-old.

Jones has on his criminal record at least felony convictions in Hennepin and Anoka counties dating back roughly 14 years. They include attempted drive-by shooting, fleeing police and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

