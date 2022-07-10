Elinneus Davis, a three-star defensive lineman from Moorhead who has the Gophers among his finalists, tweeted Sunday night that he will reveal his choice Tuesday.

Davis, 6-3 and 295 pounds, is ranked the fifth-best recruit in Minnesota and the No. 100 defensive line prospect in the nation in 247Sports' composite.

His tweet Sunday indicated Washington and Iowa State were his other finalists. Davis visited the Gophers on June 10 and followed that with trips to Iowa State and Washington.

He will be the last of 247Sports' Minnesota top 10 to commit; the Gophers have commitments from seven of those. The two who got away: Cooper's Jaxon Howard, a defensive end wooed by nearly all of the nation's powers, chose Louisiana Sate; and Lakeville South's Carson Hansen, a running back ranked sixth in the state, said he will play for Iowa State.

The other members of the 247Sports Minnesota top 10, all of whom have said they will play for the Gophers: offensive linemen Jerome Williams of Osseo, Greg Johnson of Prior Lake and Reese Tripp of Kasson-Mantorville, tight end Sam Peters of Maple Grove, defensive lineman Martin Owusu of Prior Lake, linebacker Alex Elliott of Hutchinson and safety Garrison Monroe of Shakopee.