BALTIMORE — Trevor Moore came off the bench to score 18 points to lift Morgan State to a 77-71 win over NCAA Division II Millersville on Monday.

Malik Miller had 10 points and seven rebounds for Morgan State (4-5).

James Sullivan had 20 points for the Marauders. Mekhi Hendricks added 13 points. Khari Williams had 9 points and 11 rebounds.

