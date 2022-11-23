NEW YORK ( — Khalid Moore had 24 points in Fordham's 71-60 win over Stonehill on Tuesday night.

Moore was 9 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Rams (5-1). Darius Quisenberry added 14 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six assists. Kyle Rose was 3 of 11 shooting (3 for 10 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Skyhawks (2-5) were led in scoring by Andrew Sims, who finished with 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Max Zegarowski added 13 points for Stonehill. Shamir Johnson also had eight points.

Fordham outscored Stonehill in the second half by two points, with Moore scoring a team-high nine points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.