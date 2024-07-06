Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

The Moondance Jam is offering refunds to ticket holders after canceling national acts that were supposed to headline the annual rock festival in northern Minnesota.

Festival organizers announced Monday that the headliners — including Foghat, Kansas, Blue Oyster Cult, Creed and the Sweet — would not be performing at the July 18-20 event in Walker.

The festival, re-billed as Camp Moondance, will go on with just local acts performing. But organizers made no mention of refunds when the lineup was first altered.

On Wednesday, Moondance Jam owner Kathy Bieloh wrote on the festival's web page that a full refund would be made "for ticket holders that choose not to attend." She added: "We will miss you and completely understand your decision. ... Again, my sincere apologies to all of you."

Three-day general admission tickets were priced at $200. The festival's Facebook page lists a number to call for refunds.

Organizers of Moondance Jam, in its 33rd year, had announced that the headliners were canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances based on the present economic climate." Bieloh acknowledged to the Star Tribune on Monday that the circumstances were poor ticket sales.

In an email, she said the festival was "working through ticket refund details; there are a lot of moving pieces that we are working through at this time."

The roster for the scaled-down Moondance features Minnesota rock vet Johnny O'Neill, Mason Dixon Line (a Creedence Clearwater Revival tribute band) and cover bands such as Mallrats, A Hard Day's Night, Mad Alice and more.