Marie-Soleil Deschenes had 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday at Richfield Ice Arena.

The Whitecaps outshot the Force 33-17 in the final two periods and 41-25 for the game. Jonna Albers scored the Whitecaps' only goal midway through the third period.

Samantha Isbell and Sarah Lefort each had a goal and assist for the Force, who lost to the Whitecaps 5-2 on Saturday. Isbell scored an empty net goal with one minute remaining to make it 4-1.

The Whitecaps are idle until Jan. 7.