MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Montgomery is marking the 66th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott with a series of celebrations and events next week.

Rosa Parks, an African-American woman, was arrested Dec. 1, 1955 after refusing to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus in Montgomery. Her action helped ignite the yearlong boycott of the bus system by Black passengers and ushered in the civil rights movement.

Browder v. Gayle, a lawsuit filed on behalf of women who had also been mistreated on city buses, led to the court ruling that the segregated bus system was unconstitutional.

The events include museum activities, lectures, a unity walk, concert and other activities.

There will be free admission to the Rosa Parks Museum from Dec. 1 to Dec. 5. At the museum, visitors can walk through an exact replica of the iconic bus where Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat. The Montgomery Housing Authority is opening the doors to the public to tour Parks' former home.

Two years ago, the city placed a statue of Parks near the spot where she is believed to have boarded the bus.

A full list of events can be found at www.mgmbusboycott.com.