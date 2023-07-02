Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Montgomery beat the Yankees for the second time since they traded him last summer, pitching the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 win over Gerrit Cole on Sunday that completed a disappointing 3-3 trip for New York.

On a day Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season, Montgomery (6-7) allowed an unearned run, two hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. He held New York hitless until Gleyber Torres doubled with two outs in the sixth.

The 30-year-old left-hander made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2017 and was traded to the Cardinals last Aug. 2 for centerfielder Harrison Bader. Montgomery beat the Yankees four days later, giving up two hits over five scoreless innings.

Givoanny Gallegos relieved after Jake Bauers' two-out RBI single in the seventh and struck out pinch-hitter Billy McKinney. Gallegos walked Oswaldo Cabrera on four pitches starting the eighth, then retired his next three batters.

Jordan Hicks allowed a hit and a walk in the ninth, then retired Kyle Higashioka on a groundout to end a three-hitter.

With the Cardinals ahead 2-1, Brendan Donovan hit a two-run homer in the seventh off Jimmy Cordero.

New York (46-38) is 11-13 since reigning AL MVP tore a ligament in his right big toe on June 2 while making a catch at Dodger Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu went 0 for 4 and is hitting .167 (13 for 78) in his last 21 games. Boone was ejected by plate umpire Dan Merzel while Torres was batting in the third. The manager complained from the dugout over a 3-1 pitch to LeMahieu that was called a strike despite being well above the strike zone. Boone has been ejected 31 times during his managerial career.

New York split a six-game trip that began in Oakland against the major league-worst Athletics and ended at the Cardinals, who are last in the NL Central.

Cole (8-2) allowed two runs and in five innings with two walks and five strikeouts.

Jordan Walker and Andrew Knizner hit run-scoring singles in the fourth. St. Louis added a run in the eighth when Dylan Carlson stole third and continued home when Higashioka's threw bounced down the left-field line for an error.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: LHP Carlos Rodón (left forearm strain) could make his Yankees debut Friday at home against the Chicago Cubs after making three minor league injury rehabiliation starts.

Cardinals: RHP Drew VerHagen (right hip impingement) was placed on the 15-day injured list. LHP JoJo Romero was recalled from Triple-A Memphis.

UP NEXT

Yankees: RHP Domingo Germán (5-5, 4.54 ERA) will make his first start Monday since throwing the 24th perfect game in major league history on Wednesday at Oakland. RHP Tyler Wells (6-4, 3.21 ERA) starts against visiting Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.44) will face LHP Braxton Garrett (4-2, 3.53 ERA) on Monday night in the opener of a four-game series at Miami.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports