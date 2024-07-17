Democrat Kelly Morrison has raised over $1.2 million in the race to replace Rep. Dean Phillips in the Third Congressional District — more than ten times the take of her Republican opponent Tad Jude.

The Democrat's fundraising advantage is another sign of the wealthy suburban district's progressive turn since Phillips was elected in 2018. Before Phillips, Republicans held the district for 60 years.

Morrison, a former state senator from Deephaven who resigned to focus on the campaign, has raised $1,254,065 since she announced her candidacy last October.

Morrison's campaign manager Megan Hondl said in a statement that fundraising has accelerated since Morrison launched her campaign. "This will put us in an excellent position to run the strong grassroots operation that we need to win in November," Hondl said.

According to campaign finance reports filed this week with the Federal Elections Commission, Morrison's fundraising includes $5,000 from pro-abortion rights political action committee EMILY's List, $10,000 from a the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists' political action committee and more than $10,000 from groups affiliated with 3.14 Action, a political action committee organized around electing scientists.

Morrison, a practicing obstetrician and gynecologist, has been vocal on abortion issues, and was a leader on a 2023 bill to make patient data on abortions private and restrict subpoenas from other states that have banned the procedure.

Jude, a longtime state legislator and former judge, has raised $87,715 from donors since he entered the race in February, and Jude has lent the campaign just over $25,000, bringing the total raised to $113,395 as of June 30.

Morrison raised $504,373 in the second quarter of 2024, the period covered by the most recent FEC filings. Jude's campaign raised $71,440 in the second quarter.

Jude's campaign declined to elaborate how it would overcome the stark fundraising disadvantage.

"The Jude campaign will not discuss campaign strategy in the media," consultant Patrick Davis said in an email.

Morrison also lent her campaign $15,000 in late 2023, but the loan was repaid by the end of 2023, according to campaign finance reports.