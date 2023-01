Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER

Jalen Green, Houston

After struggling at Target Center on Saturday, Green torched the Wolves for 42 points, including six three-pointers.

BY THE NUMBERS

50 Houston's shooting percentage.

12 Minutes for the Wolves' Kyle Anderson, who battled foul trouble all night.

2 Shot attempts for Naz Reid.