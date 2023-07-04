Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Impact player

Michael A. Taylor, Twins

The former Royal had an RBI bloop single and an RBI bunt single, and he helped prevent a rally with a running grab in the left-center gap in the seventh inning.

By the numbers

21 Season-high number of swings and misses recorded by Twins starter Joe Ryan. Against his fastball, the Royals whiffed on 13 of their 26 swings.

8 Hits from Carlos Correa in four games since he was moved into the leadoff spot.

7 Game homerless streak from Royals hitters before Maikel Garcia's leadoff homer.