IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins

Welcome back indeed: Healthy again, the rookie hit a three-run homer and game-saving single in his 2023 debut.

BY THE NUMBERS

117.4 Exit velocity in miles per hour of Ryan Jeffers' 10th-inning home run, the hardest-hit homer by a Twin ever recorded by MLB's data gathering system.

22 Consecutive saves converted by Astros closer Ryan Pressly, a streak broken by Lewis.

6 Consecutive Astros retired by Jhoan Duran in the ninth and 10th innings to preserve the victory.

7 Career grand slams by Jose Altuve.