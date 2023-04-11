Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Hanser Alberto, White Sox

He went 1-for-4, but the hit was his three-run homer — the fourth home run of his career — in the fourth inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

1-4 The Twins' record in their past five games vs. the White Sox. They are 3-5 in their past eight games against them at Target Field.

10 Trevor Larnach's career-best on-base streak after he went 1-for-5. He is the only Twin to reach safely in all 10 games this season.

.500 Twins catcher Christian Vázquez's batting average (21-for-42) in his past 14 games against the White Sox, dating to April 19, 2021. He went 1-for-3 Monday.