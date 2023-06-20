Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Alex Verdugo, Red Sox

Twins reliever Jovani Moran had not given up an extra-base hit to a lefthanded batter all season until Verdugo's go-ahead, three-run triple. He reached base three times.

BY THE NUMBERS

162 Plate appearances from Christian Vázquez this season before he hit his first home run. He hit nine homers last year.

110 Strikeouts from Pablo López through 15 starts, the third-highest total in franchise history behind Johan Santana (2005) and Walter Johnson (1910).

.217 The Twins' batting average vs. lefthanded pitching this year, the second-lowest in MLB.