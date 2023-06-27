Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

IMPACT PLAYER: Marcell Ozuna, Braves

Homering for the third time in his past five games, the DH hit a go-ahead solo homer off Sonny Gray in the seventh inning. The ball left his bat at 110 miles per hour.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Times Spencer Strider has struck out at least 10 batters across 36 career starts. He has struck out 19 more batters than any pitcher in the majors.

16 Games the Twins have failed to score more than one run this season. They have a 1-15 record in those games.

49 Home runs from Braves hitters in June, seven shy of their franchise record.