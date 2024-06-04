BASEBALL
CLASS 4A
Section 2
• Prior Lake 4, Chanhassen 1
Section 3
• Eagan 5, Hastings 4
• Eastview 8, Rosemount 2
• Eastview 4, Two Rivers 0
• Two Rivers 7, Park of Cottage Grove 6
Section 4
• Roseville 4, Woodbury 3
• Stillwater 6, Roseville 4
CLASS 3A
Section 3
• Simley 5, Holy Angels 2
Section 5
• Monticello 10, Becker 4
• Monticello 7, Big Lake 6
CLASS 2A
Section 3
• Fairmont 4, Luverne 3
• Minnewaska 5, New London-Spicer 4
• Montevideo 2, Windom 1
Section 5
• Breck 4, SW Christian 1
• Rockford 5, Norwood Young America 1
Section 6
• Foley 7, Albany 6
• Pierz 5, Holdingford 2
• St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Staples-Motley 4
Section 8
• East Grand Forks 8, Hawley 3
• East Grand Forks 8, Roseau 4
• Perham 6, Thief River Falls 1
• Roseau 2, Ottertail Central 0
CLASS 1A
Section 5
• New York Mills 12, Ogilvie 2
• Mille Lacs 6, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 0
• Sebeka 10, Pine River-Backus 0
GOLF • GIRLS
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • final round
At North Links G.C.
• Sleepy Eye United 856, Alden-Conger 986, New Ulm Cathedral 994, Mountain Lake 1011.
LACROSSE • BOYS
SECTION 2
Semifinals
• Chanhassen 14, Buffalo 13
• Minnetonka 10, Orono 8
SECTION 4
Semifinals
• Stillwater 14, Mahtomedi 10
• White Bear Lake 13, Mounds View 2
SECTION 5
Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 12, Maple Grove 5
• Wayzata 16, Rogers 1
SECTION 6
Semifinals
• Eden Prairie 8, Prior Lake 7
• Edina 10, Bloomington Jefferson 6
LACROSSE • GIRLS
SECTION 2
Semifinals
• Eden Prairie 11, Chanhassen 8
• Minnetonka 19, Orono 16
SECTION 4
Semifinals
• Gentry Academy 18, White Bear Lake 5
• Stillwater 18, Mahtomedi 5
SECTION 5
Semifinals
• Benilde-St. Margaret's 17, Blake 4
• Maple Grove 10, Champlin Park 9
SECTION 6
Semifinals
• Edina 9, Rosemount 6
• Prior Lake 21, Bloomington Jefferson 3