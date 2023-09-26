SOCCER • BOYS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Avail Acad. 7, Community of Peace 0

• Twin Cities Acad. 3, Liberty Classical 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Chisago Lakes 4, North Branch 1

• Monticello 7, Becker 1

SKYLINE

• St. Croix Prep 4, New Life Academy 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Jordan 1, Watertown-Mayer 1, tie

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hutchinson/G-SL 5, Melrose 0

• Mound Westonka 5, Zimmerman 1

• New Prague 3, Mankato East 1

• Richfield 3, Hastings 2

• Waconia 1, Eagan 0

MINNESOTA

• Mankato West 4, St. Peter 0

• Roch. Lourdes 3, Winona Cotter 3, tie

SOCCER • GIRLS

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello 6, Becker 0

SKYLINE

• Concordia Academy 6, St. Agnes 2

• St. Croix Lutheran 9, Nova Classical 0

• St. Croix Prep 8, New Life Academy 0

TRI-METRO

• Visitation 2, Armstrong/Cooper 1

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagan 2, Waconia 1

• Hastings 9, Richfield 0• Rockford 1, PACT 0

MINNESOTA

• Duluth East 3, Proctor 0

• Sartell 4, Brainerd 1• St. Charles 1, Pine Island/Z-M 0

• St. Peter 1, Mankato West 0• Winona 6, Lake City 1

VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Providence Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Monticello def. Zimmerman, 30-32, 25-20, 25-9, 25-14

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Anoka def. Andover, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14

• Blaine def. Totino-Grace, 25-9, 25-20, 25-13

SKYLINE• Maranatha def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22

• New Life Academy def. Nova Classical, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22

• Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17

ST. PAUL CITY

• Como Park def. Johnson, 25-3, 25-8, 25-10

• Highland Park def. Harding, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14

SUBURBAN EAST

• East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17

• Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22

• White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagle Ridge Acad. def. Chesterton Acad., 25-18, 27-29, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14

• Elk River def. Mounds View, 26-24, 25-17, 28-26

• Holy Family def. Norwood Young America, 29-31, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-9

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21

• Simley def. Avail Academy, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11

• Spectrum def. St. Francis, 25-9, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12

MINNESOTA

• Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22

• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24

• Greenway def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 27-25

• Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21

• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21

• Paynesville def. New London-Spicer, 28-26, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25

• Rochester Lourdes def. St. Charles, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19

RANKINGS

FOOTBALL

CLASS 6A Record Pts

1. Eden Prairie (12) 4-0 120

2. Lakeville South 4-0 108

3. Minnetonka 4-0 96

4. Lakeville North 3-1 71

5. Maple Grove 3-1 70

6. Shakopee 3-1 61

7. Forest Lake 3-1 52

8. Stillwater 3-1 37

9. Centennial 3-1 18

10. Anoka 3-1 11

• Others receiving votes: Woodbury 8, Buffalo 4, Rosemount 2, Coon Rapids 1, Prior Lake 1.

CLASS 5A Record Pts

1. Mankato West (10) 4-0 117

2. Chanhassen (1) 4-0 104

3. Rogers 4-0 96

4. Brainerd (1) 4-0 90

5. Armstrong 4-0 78

6. Alexandria 4-0 62

7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 43

8. Andover 3-1 31

9. St. Thomas Academy 3-1 29

10. Cooper 3-1 12

• Others receiving votes: Owatonna 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Mahtomedi 1, Moorhead 1.

CLASS 4A Record Pts

1. Becker (10) 4-0 116

2. Orono (1) 4-0 100

3. Byron 4-0 77

4. Detroit Lakes (1) 4-0 76

5. Mound-Westonka 4-0 61

6. Hutchinson 3-1 60

7. Totino-Grace 3-1 44

8. Chisago Lakes 4-0 40

9. Rocori 3-1 31

10. Princeton 4-0 30

• Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 9, Kasson-Mantorville 3.

CLASS 3A Record Pts

1. Dassel-Cokato (5) 4-0 109

2. Stewartville (3) 4-0 107

3. Esko (4) 4-0 105

4. Fairmont 4-0 87

5. Annandale 4-0 73

6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1 44

6. Minneapolis North 3-1 44

8. Waseca 3-1 30

9. Pequot Lakes 3-1 14

10. Litchfield 3-1 10

• Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Watertown-Mayer 8, Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Jordan 2, Albany 1, Luverne 1, Rockford 1.

CLASS 2A Record Pts

1. Barnesville (6) 4-0 110

2. Caledonia (4) 4-0 107

3. Chatfield (1) 4-0 98

4. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 82

5. Jackson Co. Central 4-0 68

6. St. Agnes (1) 4-0 59

7. Holdingford 4-0 38

8. Barnum 4-0 32

8. Norwood Young America 4-0 32

10. Cannon Falls 3-1 20

• Others receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 11, Osakis 5, Pelican Rapids 4.

CLASS 1A Record Pts

1. Minneota (9) 4-0 112

2. Springfield (2) 4-0 102

3. Fillmore Central (1) 4-0 92

4. Mayer Lutheran 4-0 71

5. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 68

6. Lester Prairie 4-0 67

7. Goodhue 4-0 48

8. BOLD 3-1 33

9. Upsala/Swanville 4-0 29

10. Ada-Borup/West 3-1 7

• Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 6, Sleepy Eye United 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Braham 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2, Red Lake County 2.

NINE-MAN Record Pts

1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9) 4-0 117

2. Spring Grove (2) 4-0 105

3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 4-0 96

4. Cherry 4-0 83

5. (tie) Nevis 4-0 52

5. (tie) Ogilvie 4-0 52

7. Edgerton 4-0 43

8. Ottertail Central 4-0 39

9. LeRoy-Ostrander 4-0 35

10. Kingsland 4-0 13

• Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Kittson County Central 6, Border West 3, Stephen-Argyle 3, Fosston 1.

• Note: The rankings were determined by a group of 11 voters representing media across the state. Rankings include team, first-place votes (in parentheses), overall record and total voting points. Voting points are awarded with each No. 1 vote receiving 10 points, No. 2 gets 9 points, No. 3 gets 8 points, and so forth down to the No. 10 team in each voters' ranking gets 1 point. Rankings compiled by james.paulsen@startribune.com.

SWIMMING • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Stillwater; 4. Wayzata; 5. Shakopee; 6. Lakeville North; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Sartell-St. Stephen; 9. East Ridge; 10. Chanhassen.

Class 1A

• 1. Visitation; 2. Delano; 3. Orono; 4. Monticello; 5. (tie) Breck and Mound Westonka/Holy Family; 7. Northfield; 8. Blake; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.

TENNIS • GIRLS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 2A

• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Wayzata; 5. (tie) Elk River and Maple Grove; 7. Mounds View; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Roseville; 10. (tie) Eagan, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.

• Individual: 1. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 2. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 3. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 4. Karina Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 5. Lucy Nabedrick, Wayzata; 6. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 7. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 8. Rashi Singh, Edina; 9. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 10. (tie) Olivia McDonald, Minneapolis Washburn, and Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy.

Class 1A

• Team: 1. (tie) Blake and Rochester Lourdes; 3. Pine City; 4. Staples-Motley; 5. Pequot Lakes; 6. St. James; 7. (tie) Osakis and Thief River Falls; 9. Crookston; 10. East Grand Forks.

• Individual: 1. Isabelle Einess, Breck; 2. Nana Vang, Blake; 3. Greta Johnson, Minnehaha Academy; 4. Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley; 5. Annika Harbetts Ott, Providence Academy; 6. (tie) Leah Maddock, Osakis, and Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 8. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 9. (tie) Isla Dille, Litchfield, and Avery Skaar, Thief River Falls.

VOLLEYBALL

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

Class 4A

• 1. Wayzata; 2. Eagan; 3. Champlin Park; 4. Lakeville South; 5. Lakeville North; 6. East Ridge; 7. Rogers; 8. New Prague; 9. Maple Grove; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

Class 3A

• 1. Marshall; 2. Rocori; 3. Northfield; 4. Kasson-Mantorville; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Delano; 7. Byron; 8. Detroit Lakes; 9. St. Peter; 10. Grand Rapids.

Class 2A

• 1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Caledonia; 4. Chatfield; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Albany; 7. Rush City; 8. Nova Classical; 9. Cannon Falls; 10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa.

Class 1A

• 1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Mayer Lutheran; 5. Canby; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Fillmore Central; 8. Wabasso; 9. Renville County West; 10. BOLD.