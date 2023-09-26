SOCCER • BOYS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Acad. 7, Community of Peace 0
• Twin Cities Acad. 3, Liberty Classical 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Chisago Lakes 4, North Branch 1
• Monticello 7, Becker 1
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Prep 4, New Life Academy 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Jordan 1, Watertown-Mayer 1, tie
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hutchinson/G-SL 5, Melrose 0
• Mound Westonka 5, Zimmerman 1
• New Prague 3, Mankato East 1
• Richfield 3, Hastings 2
• Waconia 1, Eagan 0
MINNESOTA
• Mankato West 4, St. Peter 0
• Roch. Lourdes 3, Winona Cotter 3, tie
SOCCER • GIRLS
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello 6, Becker 0
SKYLINE
• Concordia Academy 6, St. Agnes 2
• St. Croix Lutheran 9, Nova Classical 0
• St. Croix Prep 8, New Life Academy 0
TRI-METRO
• Visitation 2, Armstrong/Cooper 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eagan 2, Waconia 1
• Hastings 9, Richfield 0• Rockford 1, PACT 0
MINNESOTA
• Duluth East 3, Proctor 0
• Sartell 4, Brainerd 1• St. Charles 1, Pine Island/Z-M 0
• St. Peter 1, Mankato West 0• Winona 6, Lake City 1
VOLLEYBALL • GIRLS
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Providence Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-17, 25-22, 25-13
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Monticello def. Zimmerman, 30-32, 25-20, 25-9, 25-14
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Andover, 25-18, 25-18, 25-14
• Blaine def. Totino-Grace, 25-9, 25-20, 25-13
SKYLINE• Maranatha def. St. Croix Prep, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22
• New Life Academy def. Nova Classical, 25-19, 14-25, 25-19, 25-22
• Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-11, 25-8, 25-17
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park def. Johnson, 25-3, 25-8, 25-10
• Highland Park def. Harding, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
SUBURBAN EAST
• East Ridge def. Woodbury, 25-14, 25-18, 25-17
• Forest Lake def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 25-16, 25-19, 25-22
• White Bear Lake def. Irondale, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eagle Ridge Acad. def. Chesterton Acad., 25-18, 27-29, 22-25, 25-23, 16-14
• Elk River def. Mounds View, 26-24, 25-17, 28-26
• Holy Family def. Norwood Young America, 29-31, 21-25, 25-14, 25-16, 15-9
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21
• Simley def. Avail Academy, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11
• Spectrum def. St. Francis, 25-9, 20-25, 25-22, 25-12
MINNESOTA
• Alden-Conger def. United South Central, 25-22, 25-17, 25-22
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Parkers Prairie, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24
• Greenway def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 27-25
• Kasson-Mantorville def. Red Wing, 25-19, 25-14, 25-21
• LeSueur-Henderson def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's, 22-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-21
• Paynesville def. New London-Spicer, 28-26, 25-20, 18-25, 27-25
• Rochester Lourdes def. St. Charles, 25-19, 25-21, 25-19
RANKINGS
FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A Record Pts
1. Eden Prairie (12) 4-0 120
2. Lakeville South 4-0 108
3. Minnetonka 4-0 96
4. Lakeville North 3-1 71
5. Maple Grove 3-1 70
6. Shakopee 3-1 61
7. Forest Lake 3-1 52
8. Stillwater 3-1 37
9. Centennial 3-1 18
10. Anoka 3-1 11
• Others receiving votes: Woodbury 8, Buffalo 4, Rosemount 2, Coon Rapids 1, Prior Lake 1.
CLASS 5A Record Pts
1. Mankato West (10) 4-0 117
2. Chanhassen (1) 4-0 104
3. Rogers 4-0 96
4. Brainerd (1) 4-0 90
5. Armstrong 4-0 78
6. Alexandria 4-0 62
7. Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0 43
8. Andover 3-1 31
9. St. Thomas Academy 3-1 29
10. Cooper 3-1 12
• Others receiving votes: Owatonna 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1, Mahtomedi 1, Moorhead 1.
CLASS 4A Record Pts
1. Becker (10) 4-0 116
2. Orono (1) 4-0 100
3. Byron 4-0 77
4. Detroit Lakes (1) 4-0 76
5. Mound-Westonka 4-0 61
6. Hutchinson 3-1 60
7. Totino-Grace 3-1 44
8. Chisago Lakes 4-0 40
9. Rocori 3-1 31
10. Princeton 4-0 30
• Others receiving votes: Duluth Denfeld 9, Kasson-Mantorville 3.
CLASS 3A Record Pts
1. Dassel-Cokato (5) 4-0 109
2. Stewartville (3) 4-0 107
3. Esko (4) 4-0 105
4. Fairmont 4-0 87
5. Annandale 4-0 73
6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 3-1 44
6. Minneapolis North 3-1 44
8. Waseca 3-1 30
9. Pequot Lakes 3-1 14
10. Litchfield 3-1 10
• Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 8, Watertown-Mayer 8, Morria Area/Chokio-Alberta 7, New London-Spicer 4, St. Croix Lutheran 3, Jordan 2, Albany 1, Luverne 1, Rockford 1.
CLASS 2A Record Pts
1. Barnesville (6) 4-0 110
2. Caledonia (4) 4-0 107
3. Chatfield (1) 4-0 98
4. Eden Valley-Watkins 4-0 82
5. Jackson Co. Central 4-0 68
6. St. Agnes (1) 4-0 59
7. Holdingford 4-0 38
8. Barnum 4-0 32
8. Norwood Young America 4-0 32
10. Cannon Falls 3-1 20
• Others receiving votes: Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 11, Osakis 5, Pelican Rapids 4.
CLASS 1A Record Pts
1. Minneota (9) 4-0 112
2. Springfield (2) 4-0 102
3. Fillmore Central (1) 4-0 92
4. Mayer Lutheran 4-0 71
5. Mahnomen/Waubun 4-0 68
6. Lester Prairie 4-0 67
7. Goodhue 4-0 48
8. BOLD 3-1 33
9. Upsala/Swanville 4-0 29
10. Ada-Borup/West 3-1 7
• Others receiving votes: Parkers Prairie 6, Sleepy Eye United 6, Kenyon-Wanamingo 5, Braham 3, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 2, Red Lake County 2.
NINE-MAN Record Pts
1. Mountain Iron-Buhl (9) 4-0 117
2. Spring Grove (2) 4-0 105
3. Fertile-Beltrami (1) 4-0 96
4. Cherry 4-0 83
5. (tie) Nevis 4-0 52
5. (tie) Ogilvie 4-0 52
7. Edgerton 4-0 43
8. Ottertail Central 4-0 39
9. LeRoy-Ostrander 4-0 35
10. Kingsland 4-0 13
• Others receiving votes: Hills-Beaver Creek 6, Kittson County Central 6, Border West 3, Stephen-Argyle 3, Fosston 1.
• Note: The rankings were determined by a group of 11 voters representing media across the state. Rankings include team, first-place votes (in parentheses), overall record and total voting points. Voting points are awarded with each No. 1 vote receiving 10 points, No. 2 gets 9 points, No. 3 gets 8 points, and so forth down to the No. 10 team in each voters' ranking gets 1 point. Rankings compiled by james.paulsen@startribune.com.
SWIMMING • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• 1. Edina; 2. Minnetonka; 3. Stillwater; 4. Wayzata; 5. Shakopee; 6. Lakeville North; 7. Prior Lake; 8. Sartell-St. Stephen; 9. East Ridge; 10. Chanhassen.
Class 1A
• 1. Visitation; 2. Delano; 3. Orono; 4. Monticello; 5. (tie) Breck and Mound Westonka/Holy Family; 7. Northfield; 8. Blake; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall; 10. Benilde-St. Margaret's.
TENNIS • GIRLS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 2A
• Team: 1. Rochester Mayo; 2. Edina; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Wayzata; 5. (tie) Elk River and Maple Grove; 7. Mounds View; 8. Prior Lake; 9. Roseville; 10. (tie) Eagan, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.
• Individual: 1. Cassandra Li, Eagan; 2. Claire Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 3. Ava Nelson, Elk River; 4. Karina Elvestrom, Minnetonka; 5. Lucy Nabedrick, Wayzata; 6. Aoife Loftus, Rochester Mayo; 7. Kiera Kelly, Lakeville North; 8. Rashi Singh, Edina; 9. Malea Diehn, Rochester Mayo; 10. (tie) Olivia McDonald, Minneapolis Washburn, and Molly Miller, Bloomington Kennedy.
Class 1A
• Team: 1. (tie) Blake and Rochester Lourdes; 3. Pine City; 4. Staples-Motley; 5. Pequot Lakes; 6. St. James; 7. (tie) Osakis and Thief River Falls; 9. Crookston; 10. East Grand Forks.
• Individual: 1. Isabelle Einess, Breck; 2. Nana Vang, Blake; 3. Greta Johnson, Minnehaha Academy; 4. Lauren Rutten, Staples-Motley; 5. Annika Harbetts Ott, Providence Academy; 6. (tie) Leah Maddock, Osakis, and Nellie Larson, St. Paul Academy; 8. Casey Cronin, Holy Family; 9. (tie) Isla Dille, Litchfield, and Avery Skaar, Thief River Falls.
VOLLEYBALL
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
Class 4A
• 1. Wayzata; 2. Eagan; 3. Champlin Park; 4. Lakeville South; 5. Lakeville North; 6. East Ridge; 7. Rogers; 8. New Prague; 9. Maple Grove; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.
Class 3A
• 1. Marshall; 2. Rocori; 3. Northfield; 4. Kasson-Mantorville; 5. Holy Angels; 6. Delano; 7. Byron; 8. Detroit Lakes; 9. St. Peter; 10. Grand Rapids.
Class 2A
• 1. Pequot Lakes; 2. Southwest Christian; 3. Caledonia; 4. Chatfield; 5. Belle Plaine; 6. Albany; 7. Rush City; 8. Nova Classical; 9. Cannon Falls; 10. Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
Class 1A
• 1. Minneota; 2. Mabel-Canton; 3. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton; 4. Mayer Lutheran; 5. Canby; 6. Kenyon-Wanamingo; 7. Fillmore Central; 8. Wabasso; 9. Renville County West; 10. BOLD.